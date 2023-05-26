UrduPoint.com

NDMA Sailed Off 186.3 Tons Of Relief For Quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

NDMA sailed off 186.3 tons of relief for Quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on behalf of the people of Pakistan, is constantly engaged to aid Quake-affected displaced Turkish and Syrian brethren and has sent a civil cargo ship carrying 24 containers filled with 186.3 tonnes of relief items for the disaster-impacted brotherly countries.

The relief goods including tarpaulins, tents, bedding, clothing and generators for Quake-hit Turkiye and Syria was sailed off from Port Qasim, Karachi, a news release said.

Out of the twenty-four containers, twenty-two are carrying 180 tons of humanitarian assistance for Syria whereas two with 6.

23 tons for Turkiye. The ship will drop off the aid containers at Mersin Port Turkiye on June 25, which will be received by the AFAD representatives, whereas Pakistan's Ambassador to Syria on 20th Jul 2023 will receive the assistance at Lattakia port in Syria.

The consignments consist of relief items largely collected and procured by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs). The NDMA has been spearheading massive relief operations by using all available modes of transportation to support the countries since hit by the deadly earthquake on 6 February 2023.

