NDMA Sailed Off 65 Containers With 1221 Tons Of Load Through Civil Ship For Quake-hit Turkiye & Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 01:18 PM

NDMA on behalf of People of Pakistan, is constantly engaged to aid Quake-affected displaced Turkish & Syrian brethren

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023) NDMA on behalf of People of Pakistan, is constantly engaged to aid Quake-affected displaced Turkish & Syrian brethren. Today a civil cargo ship carrying 65 containers filled with 1221 tons of relief goods for Quake-hit Turkiye & Syria is sailed off from South Asia Pak Terminal, Karachi.

Out of the 65 containers, 41 are carrying 8200 winterized tents for Turkiye and 24 containers carrying 15000 ration bags making total of 615 tons for Syria. The ship will drop off the aid containers to Turkiye on 23/24 Mar and Syria by end Mar 2023.


NDMA is spearheading massive relief operations by using all available modes of transportation including Air, Sea and Road. In this regard special chartered cargo flights operation will also commence soon, whereas assistance is also being sent using belly space of PIA on regular flights to Turkiye.

