Open Menu

NDMA, Save The Children Signed MoU To Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 07:02 PM

NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen disaster risk reduction

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Thursday witnessed the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDMA and Save the Children, International (SCI,UK) organization to extend partnership to enhance emergency preparedness, response, rehabilitation and recovery initiatives in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Thursday witnessed the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDMA and Save the Children, International (SCI,UK) organization to extend partnership to enhance emergency preparedness, response, rehabilitation and recovery initiatives in the country.

The agreement was signed by Member Disaster Risk Reduction from NDMA, Idrees Mehsud and Country Director from Save the Children, Muhammad Khuram Gondal, a press release said.

Under the MoU, NDMA and SCI will work on capacity-building programs, joint advocacy efforts, awareness campaigns, and institutional strengthening activities, ensuring that children's unique needs and vulnerabilities are adequately addressed- ultimately minimizing the impact of disasters on children.

The Chairman NDMA emphasized the significance of local community engagement in order to enable disaster resilience.

He highlighted the need for an efficient Early Warning System (EWS) in place to mitigate the adverse impacts of such disasters.

He also emphasised the importance of the region-wise grouping of humanitarian organisations to enhance coordination during emergencies and better disaster preparedness.

Country Director Save the Children, Pakistan chapter, Muhammad Khuram Gondal appreciated the envisioned National Emegencies Operation Centre (NEOC) and assured every possible cooperation in the fields of disaster risk reduction.

He reiterated strengthening emergency preparedness and response mechanisms to safeguard the rights and needs of children during disasters through collaboration with NDMA.

The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in combining the expertise and resources of NDMA and Save the Children, Pakistan to make a tangible difference in protecting the lives and futures of Pakistani children in times of crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Kingdom From Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

22 minutes ago
 IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and A ..

IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

4 minutes ago
 Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaa ..

Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaalat payments: Faisal Kundi

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of Ju ..

Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of July 1 - Central Bank

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

2 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan