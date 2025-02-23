NDMA Sends 100 Tons Of Essential Relief To Gaza In 14th Humanitarian Consignment
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent a 14th humanitarian relief consignment, consisting of 100 tons of essential relief items, to Palestine, reaffirming the nation's steadfast support for the people of Gaza.
The consignment, coordinated in partnership with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, includes around 100 tons of critical relief supplies such as bell tents, winterized tents, tarpaulin sheets, and medical equipment.
A send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, attended by senior officials from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Al-Khidmat Foundation.
The aid was shipped via a chartered flight departing from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to El Arish International Airport in Egypt, from where it will be transported to Gaza.
This initiative was carried out under the directives of the prime minister, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza during their time of need.
This shipment is part of Pakistan’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and marks the 25th overall relief consignment sent to war-affected people of middle East.
With this shipment, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 1,478 tons of relief aid exclusively for Palestine, demonstrating the country’s continued commitment to supporting the people of Gaza in these difficult times. Overall, Pakistan has dispatched 1,961 tons of humanitarian aid, including 372 tons for Lebanon and 111 tons for Syria.
The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to standing with the people of Palestine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance based on the evolving needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis.
Recent Stories
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in car-truck collision in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends 100 tons of essential relief to Gaza in 14th humanitarian consignment5 minutes ago
-
LUMHS Jamshoro to conduct entry test for postgraduate diploma courses on Feb 285 minutes ago
-
Two women die, three injured in Shangla Jeep accident5 minutes ago
-
Shah Shams Park to get major upgrade5 minutes ago
-
Security rehearsal conducted for ICC Champions Trophy matches15 minutes ago
-
Unified strategy launched against deadly diseases15 minutes ago
-
1,757 people arrested for violating kite-flying ban15 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy opens Sogetsu Ikebana spring exhibition25 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 killed in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Child dies in roof collapse incident34 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s era marked by prosperity, unprecedented public service: Azma35 minutes ago