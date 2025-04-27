NDMA Sends 15th Relief Consignment To Gaza, 26th For War-torn Middle East
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched its 15th humanitarian relief consignment for Palestine (Gaza), marking the 26th overall aid shipment for the war-affected middle East.
Reinforcing the nation's unwavering support for the people of Gaza, the latest consignment - sent on the directions of the prime minister in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation - comprises approximately 20 tons of medicine, 5 tons of hygiene kits and 15 tons of tents.
The aid was transported via a chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Amman (Jordon). Royal Medical Services Jordan will receive for onward distribution to the people of Palestine.
With this shipment, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 1,518 tons of relief aid exclusively for Palestine, demonstrating the country’s continued commitment to supporting the people of Gaza in these difficult times. Overall, Pakistan has dispatched 2,045 tons of humanitarian aid, including 416 tons for Lebanon and 111 tons for Syria.
A send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, attended by senior officials from NDMA and Al-Khidmat Foundation. The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to standing with the people of Palestine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance based on the evolving needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis.
