NDMA Sends 300 Tents To GB Govt For Establishing Quarantine Centre

Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

NDMA sends 300 tents to GB govt for establishing quarantine centre

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday sent around 300 tents to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government for establishing a quarantine centre to cope with coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday sent around 300 tents to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government for establishing a quarantine centre to cope with coronavirus pandemic.

The NDMA spokesperson informed that the GB government was going to establishing a quarantine centre in a bid to curb the virus.

The patients suspected with coronavirus would be kept there for a specified period, he added.

