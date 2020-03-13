NDMA sends 300 tents to GB govt for establishing quarantine centre

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday sent around 300 tents to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government for establishing a quarantine centre to cope with coronavirus pandemic

The NDMA spokesperson informed that the GB government was going to establishing a quarantine centre in a bid to curb the virus.

The patients suspected with coronavirus would be kept there for a specified period, he added.