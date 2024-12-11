NDMA sends 40 tons of aid to flood-hit Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sends a second aid consignment of relief assistance to Malaysia's flood victims, with a chartered plane carrying 40 tons of supplies departing for Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Following the Prime Minister’s directive, a chartered plane carrying essential supplies such as tents, blankets, quilts, mats, sleeping bags, and life jackets will from Islamabad International Airport for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The initial consignment of equal volume sent on December 8 for flood affectees in Malaysia, bringing the total volume to 80 tons of relief assistance from Pakistan.

The send-off ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport.It was attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir & GB Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, officials of Malaysian Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NDMA.

The minister expressed sincere condolences for the loss of lives due to the floods in Malaysia and assured every possible assistance from the Government and people of Pakistan. He commended the dedicated efforts of NDMA teams and related officials for their swift mobilization of this relief initiative.

Representative of the Malaysian Embassy expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia for Pakistan's timely and generous assistance during this calamity.

The people of Pakistan continue to pray for Malaysia’s swift recovery and reaffirm their commitment to providing further support as needed.