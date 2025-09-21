NDMA sends another 2,270 tons of relief supplies to PDMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed on Sunday that it has received 2,270 tons of additional relief supplies from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to support ongoing flood relief operations across the province.

According to PDMA sources, the relief consignment includes blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 rescue boats. These efforts are being carried out under the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen response mechanisms in flood-hit areas.

In addition, PDMA has received 1,000 more tents via 18 trucks from its Sukkur and Islamabad warehouses, specifically to support flood victims in Khanewal. With this latest delivery, the total number of tents distributed across flood-affected districts in Punjab has reached 36,000.

PDMA officials emphasized that the authority remains in constant coordination with civil, military, and welfare organizations and is closely monitoring relief operations to ensure a unified and effective response.