Open Menu

NDMA Sends Another 2,270 Tons Of Relief Supplies To PDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NDMA sends another 2,270 tons of relief supplies to PDMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed on Sunday that it has received 2,270 tons of additional relief supplies from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to support ongoing flood relief operations across the province.

According to PDMA sources, the relief consignment includes blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 rescue boats. These efforts are being carried out under the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen response mechanisms in flood-hit areas.

In addition, PDMA has received 1,000 more tents via 18 trucks from its Sukkur and Islamabad warehouses, specifically to support flood victims in Khanewal. With this latest delivery, the total number of tents distributed across flood-affected districts in Punjab has reached 36,000.

PDMA officials emphasized that the authority remains in constant coordination with civil, military, and welfare organizations and is closely monitoring relief operations to ensure a unified and effective response.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

23 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

2 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

2 hours ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

3 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

4 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

4 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan