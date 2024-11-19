NDMA Sends Another Relief Consignment To Gaza, Lebanon, Syria
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday sent its 20th shipment of humanitarian aid, containing essential relief supplies, to assist war-affected populations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
The 17-ton shipment comprised rice buckets, powdered milk, canned food, family packs, sleeping bags, medical support kits, and a generator.
Following the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, NDMA, in partnership with Al-Khidmat Foundation, sent the aid consignment via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Damascus, Syria.
The send-off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by senior officials of the government and representatives of the Al-Khidmat Foundation.
This 20th consignment was dispatched for the people of Syria and refugees from Lebanon, prior to this, the Government of Pakistan sent 12 aid consignments to Palestine, six shipments to Lebanon, and one consignment to Syria with a total volume of 1,739 tons.
The Government of Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon and Palestine. On instructions of Prime Minister, a special account named the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon," for collection of donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.
