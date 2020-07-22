NDMA sends Covid-19 protective gear to Sindh hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched yet another consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Sindh province for the use of healthcare professionals involved in the treatment of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to spokesman, the transported batch of safety equipment, eleventh in a series, included some 320,426 N-95, KN-95 face and surgical masks, 146,972 safety suits,185,447 medical gowns,220,093 pair of surgical gloves, 34,688 surgical caps, 140,000 protective goggles, 25,468 face shields have been shipped to Sindh for onward distribution among doctors and paramedics working in various hospitals of the province.

And 20,289 shoe covers, 3,797 plastic boots have also been sent to Health Care Workers ( HCWs) fighting with Covid in Sindh hospitals.

The transportation of safety equipment to doctors and supporting staff working in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan was also continuing right now, said the spokesman.