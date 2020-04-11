NDMA sends medical equipment to 202 hospitals in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent a large quantity of medical equipment to doctors and medical staff of around 202 hospitals in Sindh

According to NDMA spokesperson, the goods provided to Sindh included 1,155 surgical and 7,215 N-95 masks, 13,647 protective suits and 102,405 surgical gloves.

The medical equipment being supplies also comprised 5,208 body gowns, 6,493 shoe covers, 7,087 surgical caps and 1,863 face shields and 2,092 safety shields.

"These medical supplies are being sent in the name of each hospital's Medical Superintendent. It has also been ensured that the equipment is accessible only to the hospital staff," he added.

Additional supplies, he said had already been sent to the hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.