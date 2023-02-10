NDMA sends relief equipment for Turkey earthquake victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday as per the instructions of the Prime Minister sent more relief consignments for the earthquake victims of Turkey.

According to the NDMA, the consignment included family size 250 winterised tents sent to Turkey by PIA Boeing 777 from Islamabad Airport.

Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastgir, Minister SAFRON Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi witnessed the relief consignment.