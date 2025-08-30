NDMA sends relief trucks to Sialkot, Narowal as, Punjab flood aid efforts intensify

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday provided 500 ration bags each to flood-hit Sialkot and Narowal, containing 46 kilograms of essential supplies comprising 22 items to be distributed through respective district administrations to support affected residents.

According to an NDMA spokesman, a contingent of eight trucks carrying relief supplies was dispatched to Sialkot and Narowal districts following a request from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab to deliver rations to flood victims as part of ongoing relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas under directives from the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the authority will dispatch a total of 4,200 relief ration bags to flood-affected areas in Punjab, each package designed to meet the immediate needs of affected families by providing essential food items and other necessities.

The NDMA will dispatch relief trucks in the coming days to flood-hit Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, and Chiniot with 500 ration packs each for Wazirabad and Hafizabad, 1,000 for Chiniot, and 1,200 for Jhang, while coordinating with provincial authorities to ensure timely delivery of essential supplies.