NDMA Sends SMS Alerts To Vulnerable Communities For Disaster Awareness

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:57 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a bid to ensure massive public awareness during disasters has initiated short message service (SMS) alerts to vulnerable communities facing the risk of natural calamities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a bid to ensure massive public awareness during disasters has initiated short message service (SMS) alerts to vulnerable communities facing the risk of natural calamities.

Talking to APP, NDMA official said that the SMS had been generated for a targeted community or population where impending risk for disaster was observed.

"The number of SMS alerts being issued depends on the magnitude of disaster and the expected quantity of community living in that particular area. The message contains weather update and next 24 hours scenario to keep the masses abreast with developing weather scenario.

This will help the threatened communities to take preventive and precautionary measures," he informed.

The NDMA message sent as alert SMS includes information mainly to check the rooftops and shower drains clear during Monsoon and in case of leakage sort out the reasons for moisture. However, the broken or naked electricity wires should also be repaired to avoid electrocution risk during rainy season, the message added.

NDMA was also updating the daily weather forecast provided by the Met Office at the Authoirty's twitter handle to disseminate pertinent weather update to the people, he added.

