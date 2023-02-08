UrduPoint.com

NDMA Sends Special Relief Consignment To Earthquake-hit Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023

NDMA sends special relief consignment to earthquake-hit Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Wednesday witnessed the release of a special relief consignment sent for Syrian earthquake victims.

According to the NDMA, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, NDMA sent a special relief shipment for the earthquake victims of Syria.

The shipment included equipment comprising tents and blankets.

The goods were sent to Damascus by a specially chartered plane from Islamabad Airport where the Syrian Ambassador was also present along with the Federal Minister and Chairman of NDMA.

However, more relief materials will be sent soon for the Syrian brothers and sisters affected by the earthquake, the NDMA said.

It also rendered assurance of all possible support to Syria in this hour of difficulty by Pakistan.

The relief goods will be received by Pakistani Ambassador to Syria, Shahid Alvi whereas more relief supplies will be sent by road to Syria and Turkey soon.

