NDMA Sends Two-member Team To Monitor Rehab Operation At Neelum Valley

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:57 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday released a two-member team comprising of its officials to monitor and assist rehabilitation operation in Neelum Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday released a two-member team comprising of its officials to monitor and assist rehabilitation operation in Neelum Valley.

According to NDMA official, the Leswa town of Neelum Valley was hit by a flash flood occurred due to cloud burst phenomenon in the area.

The Authority would extend all sort of assistance to the disaster hit area after complete examination, he added.

"Pakistan Army has been requested to assist the search of missing persons on the flood. The Army, however, is assisting the local administration in rescue and relief activities in the area," he added.

The NDMA team, he said would serve as mobile operation room, adding, "The team would ensure effective monitoring of rescue and restoration activities along with strong coordination system during the process."

