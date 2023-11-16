Open Menu

NDMA Showcases Pre-disaster Preparedness Plan, Recommendations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

NDMA showcases pre-disaster preparedness plan, recommendations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Syndicates at NDMA's Provincial Level Simulation Exercise (SimEx) , here on Thursday showcased their pre-disaster preparedness plans, shared recommendations and coordination strategies with various government and humanitarian stakeholders.

The Multi Hazards SimEx, covers a range of topics to enhance the disaster management cycle including components of gender and child protection.

The purpose of conducting multi-hazards mock exercises was to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of Balochistan's disaster management agencies to deal with emergency like situation.

As part of proactive approach, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has organized a three-day Simulation Exercises.

The syndicates also emphasized the need for effective coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders involved in disaster management and relief activities.

The participants applied the learned concepts to respond to simulated disasters at local and national levels.

Six syndicates participated in the mock exercise including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, District Disaster Management Authorities, Armed Forces and NGOs.

Mock drills on preparedness and response based on various scenarios such as cyclones, forest fires, floods and earthquakes were conducted in the exercise.

NDMA conducted first SimEx at national level was held in March, 2023 in Islamabad.

To examine technical driven probabilistic recurrence of floods, forest fires, earthquake, coastal emergencies in Balochistan, the exercise would enabled the provincial departments and local administrations for preparing plan at all tier.

Emergency responders, including NDMA, PDMA Balochistan, Armed Forces, UN organizations, NGOs and Representatives of other coordinating departments participated in the scenario-based table top SimEx.

