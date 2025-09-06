NDMA sounds alarm over possible urban flooding in Islamabad, northern Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday sounded the alarm over the risk of urban flooding in Islamabad and northern Punjab, expected within the next 2 to 6 hours due to torrential rains.

According to a NEOC alert, regions likely to be impacted include Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and surrounding areas.

The NDMA reported that a system of towering cumulus clouds formed due to intense heat on Friday, potentially triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Authorities have also flagged the possibility of landslides in hilly terrain, damage to vulnerable infrastructure, and widespread power outages.

Residents are strongly advised to avoid standing near trees or unstable structures, park vehicles in secure locations, and refrain from unnecessary travel during the peak rainfall period.