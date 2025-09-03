Open Menu

NDMA Sounds Alarm Over Rising Chenab Waters

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:12 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Wednesday issued a warning of high flooding in the Chenab River and advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow local guidance to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding

According to the flood alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA), National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), a severe flood threat looms over adjoining areas along the Chenab River as heavy rainfall in the upper catchment regions, combined with water discharge from the dam, has triggered another flood wave moving from Marala towards Khanki headworks.

The flow at Marala Headworks has been recorded at 548,237 cusecs, with a flood wave expected to reach Qadirabad around 3:00 AM tonight and projections indicating the flow could rise to 550,000 cusecs.

The flood wave in River Chenab is expected to reach Trimmu Headworks on September 8 at 7 AM with a flow of 330,000 cusecs. It is forecast to arrive at Panjnad on September 11 at 8 PM with 264,000 cusecs, and at Guddu Barrage on September 13 at 8 PM with 217,000 cusecs.

NDMA has directed local and district administrations to initiate immediate safety and relief measures in flood-prone areas.

Residents near rivers—Khanki, Qadirabad, Trimmu, Panjnad, and Guddu—are urged to evacuate to safer locations.

The National Emergencies Operation Center is operating 24/7 under Prime Minister’s directives to monitor rescue efforts.

Citizens are advised to cooperate with authorities, avoid travel to affected zones, and follow official instructions for return.

Emergency kits should be kept ready; NDMA Disaster Alert App is recommended for updates and guidance.

