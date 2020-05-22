UrduPoint.com
NDMA Starts Dispatching Six Tranche Of PPEs To Federating Units

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:14 PM

NDMA starts dispatching six tranche of PPEs to federating units

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) started dispatching sixth consignment of medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) started dispatching sixth consignment of medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The dispatches of sixth tranche of safety equipment would be completed before Eid-ul-Fitr, said a news release quoting the spokesman.

Sharing the details of the sixth consignment sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province on Friday morning, he said 15,750 N-95 masks, 31,500 protective suits, 1,05,833 face masks, 5,525 surgical gloves,1,015 face shields, 31,000 shoes cover, 630 protective gloves have been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About the details of PPEs sent to Balochistan hospitals in the fresh tranche, he said, 7,350 N-95 masks, 49,000 face masks,7,300 protective suits,2,450 surgical gloves, 9,800 shoes cover, 294 safety goggles and 490 face shields has been transported to the province.

