KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the request of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter inspected Songal drain on Wednesday and started cleaning it.

The KMC officers and elected representatives were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued by the KMC here on Wednesday.

The NDMA was also given a detailed briefing on the cleaning of the respective drain and other drains of Karachi.