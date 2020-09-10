NDMA starts flood damage assessment and survey in collaboration with UN agencies

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started flood damage assessments and survey in deluge hit areas of the country in collaboration with United Nations (UN) agencies, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), provincial governments and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started flood damage assessments and survey in deluge hit areas of the country in collaboration with United Nations (UN) agencies, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), provincial governments and others.

A spokesman of the authority said in a press release that the NDMA has written a letter to UN agencies urging to carry out multi sector initial rapid estimation of the losses to properties and infrastructure in the affected areas.

NDMA in coordination with provincial governments, PDMA's has also initiated a well-coordinated efforts to gather data as per already existing guidelines, the spokesman said.

The NDMA has so far distributed 35 ton ration, high energy biscuits among 8,000 families of cloudburst hit areas in collaboration with World Food Programme (WFP).

Likewise, 440 tons wheat has been distributed in flash flood hit areas of Sindh in partnership with WFP.

NDMA has so far distributed 11,000 tarpaulin, 10,000 ration packs, 5,000 MREs, 2,000 mosquito nets and 11,000 tents among torrential rain hit area people. Some 100 ton clean drinking water has also been supplied in flash flood hit areas in partnership with Nestle Pakistan.Three life boats and medicines worth Rs 20 million have also been provided to flood affectees in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO).

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR) has donated 1,000 tarpaulin,2,000 blankets, sleeping mats and jerry cans and other essential items for onward distribution in flash flood hit areas of the country to facilitate the ongoing relief activities.