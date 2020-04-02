UrduPoint.com
NDMA Starts Three-day Disinfectant Spray In Shahzad Town

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:18 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started a three-day disinfectant spray in Shahzad Town to protect the area from Corona virus

NDMA spokesperson in a statement informed that the Authority has completed spray in Bhara Kahu and has now initiated in Shahzad Town.

It merits mention here that both these areas had reported positive cases of COVID-19 affected patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

