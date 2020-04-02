NDMA starts three-day disinfectant spray in Shahzad Town

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started a three-day disinfectant spray in Shahzad Town to protect the area from Corona virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started a three-day disinfectant spray in Shahzad Town to protect the area from Corona virus.

NDMA spokesperson in a statement informed that the Authority has completed spray in Bhara Kahu and has now initiated in Shahzad Town.

It merits mention here that both these areas had reported positive cases of COVID-19 affected patients.