NDMA Steps In To Tackle Parachinar’s Critical Medicine Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has initiated an emergency relief operation to tackle the severe medicine shortage in Parachinar caused by road blockages.

Acting on the prime minister’s special directives, NDMA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, swiftly organized the transportation of 1,000 kilograms of essential medicines to ensure timely aid to the affected areas.

Two helicopter flights, each carrying 500 kilograms of medicines, departed from Islamabad to Parachinar.

The first flight also evacuated four critical patients: Zamin Hussain, a heart patient; Shamim Begum, suffering from Glaucoma Stage-4; Bibi Khanum, with heart and lung issues; and Masidah Agustinaa, an Indonesian national, along with her 2-year-old son. The second flight evacuated an 8-year-old girl, Subah Hussain, who had a brain tumour.

This swift and coordinated response underscores the Government of Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring the well-being of citizens in times of crisis.

