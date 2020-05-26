UrduPoint.com
NDMA Stresses Strict Monitoring Mechanism Of COVID-19 Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

NDMA stresses strict monitoring mechanism of COVID-19 facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday stressed devising a strict monitoring mechanism of the facilities being provided to COVID-19 patients across the country hospitals and quarantine centres.

In a letter written to the chief secretaries of four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the NDMA has asked them to ensure the provision ofoptimum medical facilities to coronavirus patients and implement guidelines of health ministry especially cleanliness of hospitals and quarantine centres.

The report of the facilities being provided should be sent to the NDMA.

