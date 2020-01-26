NDMA taking precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was taking precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus in the country.

According to spokesperson of NDMA, it has been decided to import three more thermal scanners in this regard, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said these will be installed at Airport of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.