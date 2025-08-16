Open Menu

NDMA Team In Peshawar To Reinforce KP’s Relief Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM

NDMA team in Peshawar to reinforce KP’s relief operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has arrived in Peshawar to strengthen relief coordination efforts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The visit undertaken following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscores the Federal government’s continued commitment to bolstering disaster response mechanisms across the province, as torrential rains, flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes have wreaked havoc in multiple districts.

According to NDMA, the recent weather-related incidents have claimed 214 lives, injured 21 individuals, and left 55 people missing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the missing.

Relief efforts are being carried out in close coordination among the Pakistan Army, PDMA, district administrations, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers.

NDMA is actively supplying relief materials to provincial authorities and remains in full liaison with all relevant civil and military organizations.

The Authority confirmed that all concerned agencies are undertaking necessary measures to manage the emergency situation. NDMA Chairman briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last evening on the overall flood and rain-related developments.

NDMA is also maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of ongoing relief operations and has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and adopt all necessary safety precautions amid continuing rainfall and flood threats.

In northern regions, the risk of landslides is expected to intensify if rains persist. Tourists have been strongly advised to avoid travel to these areas for the next five to six days to prevent exposure to hazardous conditions.

Recent Stories

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

17 minutes ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

47 minutes ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

1 hour ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

11 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

14 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

15 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan