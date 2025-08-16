NDMA Team In Peshawar To Reinforce KP’s Relief Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has arrived in Peshawar to strengthen relief coordination efforts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
The visit undertaken following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscores the Federal government’s continued commitment to bolstering disaster response mechanisms across the province, as torrential rains, flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes have wreaked havoc in multiple districts.
According to NDMA, the recent weather-related incidents have claimed 214 lives, injured 21 individuals, and left 55 people missing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the missing.
Relief efforts are being carried out in close coordination among the Pakistan Army, PDMA, district administrations, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers.
NDMA is actively supplying relief materials to provincial authorities and remains in full liaison with all relevant civil and military organizations.
The Authority confirmed that all concerned agencies are undertaking necessary measures to manage the emergency situation. NDMA Chairman briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last evening on the overall flood and rain-related developments.
NDMA is also maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of ongoing relief operations and has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and adopt all necessary safety precautions amid continuing rainfall and flood threats.
In northern regions, the risk of landslides is expected to intensify if rains persist. Tourists have been strongly advised to avoid travel to these areas for the next five to six days to prevent exposure to hazardous conditions.
Recent Stories
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Mashhood expresses sorrow over flood deaths, vows government support2 minutes ago
-
Power supply restored on 23 feeders in Swat: PESCO2 minutes ago
-
One-day mourning observed in KP for flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's timeless legacy recalled on his 28th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
NDMA team in Peshawar to reinforce KP’s relief operation2 minutes ago
-
7th monsoon spell set to bring heavy rains, flash floods; DG PDMA calls for vigilance12 minutes ago
-
NADRA upgrades FRC process, secures women’s rights & pioneers new tech for customer ease, says spo ..1 hour ago
-
Abbasi expresses grief over flood, helicopter tragedy; says nation stands with KP2 hours ago
-
Fantasy Gems Expands Earning Opportunities in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Tragic tractor-trolley crash into motorbike, killing three brothers in Lahore2 hours ago
-
KP agriculture officials stress investment in date palm industry2 hours ago
-
PM wants Jinnah Medical Complex; a tertiary care center of int’l standards2 hours ago