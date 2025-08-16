NDMA team in Peshawar to reinforce KP’s relief operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has arrived in Peshawar to strengthen relief coordination efforts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The visit undertaken following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscores the Federal government’s continued commitment to bolstering disaster response mechanisms across the province, as torrential rains, flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes have wreaked havoc in multiple districts.

According to NDMA, the recent weather-related incidents have claimed 214 lives, injured 21 individuals, and left 55 people missing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the missing.

Relief efforts are being carried out in close coordination among the Pakistan Army, PDMA, district administrations, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers.

NDMA is actively supplying relief materials to provincial authorities and remains in full liaison with all relevant civil and military organizations.

The Authority confirmed that all concerned agencies are undertaking necessary measures to manage the emergency situation. NDMA Chairman briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last evening on the overall flood and rain-related developments.

NDMA is also maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of ongoing relief operations and has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and adopt all necessary safety precautions amid continuing rainfall and flood threats.

In northern regions, the risk of landslides is expected to intensify if rains persist. Tourists have been strongly advised to avoid travel to these areas for the next five to six days to prevent exposure to hazardous conditions.