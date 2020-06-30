UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA To Be Given Ventilators On Friday: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:18 PM

NDMA to be given ventilators on Friday: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said first batch of ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said first batch of ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Pakistan had started to manufacture personal protective equipment for medical staff.

Pakistan will be exporting $100 million worth of personal protective equipment.

He said the price of ventilators made in Pakistan was far less than the price of imported ventilators.

When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakistan on February 26, the country was not making any medical equipment including gloves, shields and masks, he added.

The minister said youth especially university students were the real strength of Pakistan.

"We have to invest in our youth," he added.

He said the government and opposition should work together on a minimum common agenda including judicial reforms and changes in law of accountability.

"We have to undertake these reforms for the sake of our coming generations."He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf respected the leaders of Balochistan and other provinces.

He paid tribute to personnel of police and security forces who sacrificed their lives to prevent the attack on Karachi stock exchange.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack National Assembly Balochistan Police Technology Stock Exchange Price February Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

SDPW completes the building of Al Suyoh and Al Ham ..

35 minutes ago

Supreme Legislation Committee launches legislative ..

35 minutes ago

Special Olympics selects Kazan, Russia, to host la ..

35 minutes ago

OPPO Takes Lead in Unveiling Innovative Technologi ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 exhibition sp ..

50 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Armed At ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.