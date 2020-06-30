NDMA to be given ventilators on Friday: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said first batch of ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Pakistan had started to manufacture personal protective equipment for medical staff.

Pakistan will be exporting $100 million worth of personal protective equipment.

He said the price of ventilators made in Pakistan was far less than the price of imported ventilators.

When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakistan on February 26, the country was not making any medical equipment including gloves, shields and masks, he added.

The minister said youth especially university students were the real strength of Pakistan.

"We have to invest in our youth," he added.

He said the government and opposition should work together on a minimum common agenda including judicial reforms and changes in law of accountability.

"We have to undertake these reforms for the sake of our coming generations."He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf respected the leaders of Balochistan and other provinces.

He paid tribute to personnel of police and security forces who sacrificed their lives to prevent the attack on Karachi stock exchange.