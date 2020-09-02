NDMA to dispatch 440 tonnes wheat to Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has made all arrangements to dispatch the consignment of 440 Tonnes of wheat to Sindh.

According to NDMA, the truck left for Sindh to supply 200 tonnes of wheat with the help of World food Programme (WFP) as early while rest of it would deliver soon.

The Federal government and NDMA stood with the rain affectees in Sindh in this hour of grief, it added.