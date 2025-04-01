Open Menu

NDMA To Dispatch Humanitarian Aid For Earthquake Affectees In Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

NDMA to dispatch humanitarian aid for earthquake affectees in Myanmar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has planned and coordinated to dispatch 70 tons of emergency humanitarian relief to Myanmar through two chartered flights in response to the recent catastrophic earthquake.

Under the directives of the prime minister of Pakistan, the first air cargo flight (B-757) carrying 35 tons of relief supplies will depart from Islamabad International Airport bound for Yangon, Myanmar, as part of this initiative.

Upon arrival, the aid will be handed over to Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare and Resettlement by the Pak Ambassador and Defense Attaché in Myanmar.

The aid consignment consisted of essential supplies which included approximately 565 tents, 210 tarpaulins, 2,000 blankets, 1 ton of ready-to-eat food, 0.5 tons of medicines and 10 water purification modules.

The dispatch ceremony took place at Islamabad International Airport which was attended by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary representing the prime minister of Pakistan.Officers from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador Myanmar were also present at the occasion.

On behalf of prime minister of Pakistan, the Honourable Federal Minister extended heartfelt condolences to Myanmar’s leadership and those affected by the catastrophic earthquake. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Myanmar during this challenging time.

He highlighted that under the patronage of Government of Pakistan, NDMA has effectively coordinated an emergency humanitarian relief operation for Myanmar, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to providing prompt assistance to disaster-affected nations.

Myanmar's Ambassador extended the deepest gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and people of Pakistan for generous humanitarian assistance in this time of need. He appreciated the timely and compassionate response from Pakistan for earthquake affectees in Myanmar.

The second consignment of 35 tons will be dispatched in coordination with relevant authorities. NDMA remains dedicated to delivering prompt and effective humanitarian assistance to those in urgent need.

Recent Stories

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

1 hour ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

2 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

2 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

2 hours ago
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

3 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

3 hours ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

4 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan