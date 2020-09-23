NDMA to establish flood relief centres in Sindh

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will establish flood Relief Centres in various areas of interior Sindh for carrying out prompt and coordinated relief and rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will establish flood Relief Centres in various areas of interior Sindh for carrying out prompt and coordinated relief and rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas of Sindh.

Talking to a high level United Nations delegation, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said the relief centres will facilitate Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and stake holders for effective distribution of basic necessities among the marooned people.

The delegation presented Sindh post flood assessment report to chairman NDMA.

Chairman assured his cooperation to the delegation, saying that provision of clean water, food and mosquito nets was a priority.