NDMA to help draining out stagnant water from different flood affected areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Tuesday said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would be approached to help in draining out the water from different flood hit areas of the province.

Talking to a group of parliamentarians belonging to Sindh, he said that as executive head of the province he felt his responsibility to help the masses without any distinction and at current point of time people belonging to districts hit hard by torrential rains and consequent floods were in dire need of immediate rehabilitation.

The governor said all possible assistance would be ensured for proper and timely relief of the affected population adding that major focus would be on a strong support system enabling the latter to resume their normal lives.

The parliamentarians including MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh besides Muzaffar Ali Shujra apprised the governor about their relief work in the districts that continue to remain inundated by flood water for past more than one month.

The governor advised MNA Aftab Sidiqui and MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi to be in close contact with the stakeholders so that relief work might be ensured in an organized manner.

MPA Halim Adil Shaikh on the occasion updated the governor about the latest situation in the affected areas mentioning that locals were forced to live under most difficult and hazardous conditions.