NDMA To Host First-ever Int'l Expo On Disaster Risk Reduction 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) In a proactive approach to disaster management, National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) is all set to organize first-ever Pakistan’s International Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PIEDRR) 2024, which is scheduled to be held on April 23 to 25, here at the Pak China Friendship Center.
Capitalizing on success of the previous year’s expo, Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction, this year PIEDRR 2024 is dedicated to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge to create safer, more resilient societies capable of withstanding global disasters, a news release said issued here on Monday.
This year’s expo will welcome participants from 44 countries across the globe including member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and partner countries of NDMA.
The PIEDRR 2024 aims to serve as a pivotal global platform to achieve key objectives, including establishment of collaborative partnerships to support joint initiatives and research worldwide, knowledge exchange among global experts, practitioners, and policymakers.
It will act as global platform for deliberation on anticipatory actions, practical recommendations a safer and more resilient world from poly-disasters.
The expo will feature a diverse array of participants, including international and bilateral partners, high-level dignitaries, government officials, policy makers, experts, emergency responders, global academia, and think tanks through capacity displays, seminars, group discussions, ignite sessions and global simulation exercises.
PIEDRR 2024 promises to be a dynamic and impactful gathering, uniting stakeholders from around the world to collaborate, innovate, and spearhead positive advancements in disaster risk reduction.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
South Waziristan, Lower DC reviews arrangements at Ramazan Sasta bazaar6 minutes ago
-
LPG dealers booked for violating notified rates16 minutes ago
-
Admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders: DC16 minutes ago
-
Population welfare department organizes awareness seminar26 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership govt's priority: PM46 minutes ago
-
Over Rs30.72m tax recovered during drive46 minutes ago
-
SDPOs distribute ration among martyrs' families1 hour ago
-
Ramzan Bazar sets up to provide edibles at subsidized rates1 hour ago
-
HEC notifies DAIS regarding implementation of revised institutional affiliation policy 20241 hour ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 195 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
Dumper crushed two person including women in Karachi1 hour ago