ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) In a proactive approach to disaster management, National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) is all set to organize first-ever Pakistan’s International Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PIEDRR) 2024, which is scheduled to be held on April 23 to 25, here at the Pak China Friendship Center.

Capitalizing on success of the previous year’s expo, Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction, this year PIEDRR 2024 is dedicated to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge to create safer, more resilient societies capable of withstanding global disasters, a news release said issued here on Monday.

This year’s expo will welcome participants from 44 countries across the globe including member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and partner countries of NDMA.

The PIEDRR 2024 aims to serve as a pivotal global platform to achieve key objectives, including establishment of collaborative partnerships to support joint initiatives and research worldwide, knowledge exchange among global experts, practitioners, and policymakers.

It will act as global platform for deliberation on anticipatory actions, practical recommendations a safer and more resilient world from poly-disasters.

The expo will feature a diverse array of participants, including international and bilateral partners, high-level dignitaries, government officials, policy makers, experts, emergency responders, global academia, and think tanks through capacity displays, seminars, group discussions, ignite sessions and global simulation exercises.

PIEDRR 2024 promises to be a dynamic and impactful gathering, uniting stakeholders from around the world to collaborate, innovate, and spearhead positive advancements in disaster risk reduction.