Open Menu

NDMA To Host First-ever Int'l Expo On Disaster Risk Reduction 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

NDMA to host first-ever Int'l expo on Disaster Risk Reduction 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) In a proactive approach to disaster management, National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) is all set to organize first-ever Pakistan’s International Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PIEDRR) 2024, which is scheduled to be held on April 23 to 25, here at the Pak China Friendship Center.

Capitalizing on success of the previous year’s expo, Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction, this year PIEDRR 2024 is dedicated to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge to create safer, more resilient societies capable of withstanding global disasters, a news release said issued here on Monday.

This year’s expo will welcome participants from 44 countries across the globe including member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and partner countries of NDMA.

The PIEDRR 2024 aims to serve as a pivotal global platform to achieve key objectives, including establishment of collaborative partnerships to support joint initiatives and research worldwide, knowledge exchange among global experts, practitioners, and policymakers.

It will act as global platform for deliberation on anticipatory actions, practical recommendations a safer and more resilient world from poly-disasters.

The expo will feature a diverse array of participants, including international and bilateral partners, high-level dignitaries, government officials, policy makers, experts, emergency responders, global academia, and think tanks through capacity displays, seminars, group discussions, ignite sessions and global simulation exercises.

PIEDRR 2024 promises to be a dynamic and impactful gathering, uniting stakeholders from around the world to collaborate, innovate, and spearhead positive advancements in disaster risk reduction.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange China April Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

2 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan