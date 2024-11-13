NDMA to host key panels on gender, climate resilience at COP 29 in Baku

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is set to host two crucial panel discussions on Gender , Climate Change and Risk Financing and Resilience at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing Pakistan's commitment to addressing pressing climate issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is set to host two crucial panel discussions on Gender , Climate Change and Risk Financing and Resilience at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing Pakistan's commitment to addressing pressing climate issues.

NDMA’s participation at COP 29 highlights Pakistan’s commitment to tackling climate change and strengthening resilience through international collaboration and support.

Pakistan, ranked as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change, has faced severe impacts, including devastating floods, heat waves, and droughts.

The country's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) outlines comprehensive strategies to enhance resilience across various sectors.

However, the implementation of these strategies is hindered by financial and technical constraints.

Anticipatory Actions (AA), a proactive tool for Risk-based Financing, should be institutionalized for climate financing grants.

This approach enables timely interventions, reducing the impact of climate-related disasters and enhancing resilience in

vulnerable communities.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of COP 29 for Pakistan and called for greater international support for adaptation efforts, stressing the need for customized solutions to address the unique challenges faced by vulnerable regions like South Asia.