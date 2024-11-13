NDMA To Host Key Panels On Gender, Climate Resilience At COP 29 In Baku
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is set to host two crucial panel discussions on Gender , Climate Change and Risk Financing and Resilience at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing Pakistan's commitment to addressing pressing climate issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is set to host two crucial panel discussions on Gender , Climate Change and Risk Financing and Resilience at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing Pakistan's commitment to addressing pressing climate issues.
NDMA’s participation at COP 29 highlights Pakistan’s commitment to tackling climate change and strengthening resilience through international collaboration and support.
Pakistan, ranked as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change, has faced severe impacts, including devastating floods, heat waves, and droughts.
The country's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) outlines comprehensive strategies to enhance resilience across various sectors.
However, the implementation of these strategies is hindered by financial and technical constraints.
Anticipatory Actions (AA), a proactive tool for Risk-based Financing, should be institutionalized for climate financing grants.
This approach enables timely interventions, reducing the impact of climate-related disasters and enhancing resilience in
vulnerable communities.
In his keynote address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of COP 29 for Pakistan and called for greater international support for adaptation efforts, stressing the need for customized solutions to address the unique challenges faced by vulnerable regions like South Asia.
Recent Stories
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief
WCLA signs MoU with RUDA to enhance tourist access to historical sites
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for expo ..
Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs
SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new payment creation system
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge5 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region5 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confidence5 minutes ago
-
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates5 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day23 minutes ago
-
Rs. 6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles23 minutes ago
-
Minister holds divisional review meeting on wheat cultivation at Agriculture House23 minutes ago
-
Female student killed, four hurt in road mishap33 minutes ago
-
Experts stress close coordination at federal-provincial level for food safety33 minutes ago
-
DC visits Road Master bus terminal to inspect smoke-emitting vehicles33 minutes ago
-
LDA City to launch Business Bay, Education City zones: Bilal Yaseen33 minutes ago