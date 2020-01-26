UrduPoint.com
NDMA To Import Three Thermal Scanners Amid Coronavirus Threat

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

NDMA to import three thermal scanners amid Coronavirus threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided to import three thermal scanners to place them at international arrival lounges of major airports of the country as part of preventive measures in view of the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

On the directions of NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, the authority was taking pre-emptive measures to avoid the viral attack, a spokesperson of NDMA said in a message here.

The three imported thermal scanners would reach Pakistan soon, which would be installed at international arrival lounges of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports.

