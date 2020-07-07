UrduPoint.com
NDMA To Install 2,500 Oxygen Beds In Various Hospitals By July 31

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has planned to complete the installation of 2,500 oxygen aided beds in across country hospitals by July 31.

A spokesman of NDMA said the the provision of more oxygen beds were part of the plan to enhance the capacity of Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the country wide hospitals.

He said from out of a total of 2,500 beds, the fixture of some 1,434 oxygen supported beds had already been completed at different hospitals. While the task of fitting the rest of 1,066 such beds having all modern facilities for COVID-19 patients would be accomplished by July 31.

The project includes provision of ICU beds, oxygen piping and cylinders to facilitate the COVID patients. These beds would have all required facilities including ventilators, BiPAP, nasal cannula and pulse oximeters.

It merits mentioning here that the NDMA was conveyed about the requirements of 2,150 oxygenated beds in across the country hospitals but the authority decided to provide 2,500 beds to hospitals help accommodate maximum number of the deadly virus patients.

