NDMA To Provide 20 ICU Beds, Other Equipment To AJK

Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has assured Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to provide 20 ICU beds, 10 ventilators and 12 portable x-ray machines besides installation of oxygen line in CMH Muzaffarabad for the treatment of COVID patients

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has assured Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to provide 20 ICU beds, 10 ventilators and 12 portable x-ray machines besides installation of oxygen line in CMH Muzaffarabad for the treatment of COVID patients.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Saturday visited AJK's capital to review the COVID-19 situation in the region.

He visited Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Hospital and took a briefing from the health officials about the situation.

Minister Health AJK Dr. Najeeb Naqi after a meeting with chairman NDMA said 20 beds ICU (Intensive Care Unit) will be established at Kotli by the NDMA and chairman had directed the officials to immediately provide other medical equipment to AJK including dexamethasole injections for the treatment of patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

