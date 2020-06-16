NDMA to provide more ventilators, oxygen beds to KP hospitals: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Let. Gen. Muhammad Afzal Tuesday said that more ventilators and oxygen beds would be provided to the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the visit of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, he expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for COVID-19 patients.

Chairman also met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman separately, said a press release.