UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA To Provide More Ventilators, Oxygen Beds To KP Hospitals: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

NDMA to provide more ventilators, oxygen beds to KP hospitals: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Let. Gen. Muhammad Afzal Tuesday said that more ventilators and oxygen beds would be provided to the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the visit of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, he expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for COVID-19 patients.

Chairman also met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman separately, said a press release.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

40 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

55 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

1 hour ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.