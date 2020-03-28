NDMA to recruit 100 lab technicians to overcome skilled workforce shortage: General Muhammad Afzal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Saturday said the authority was going to recruit 100 lab technicians having expertise in molecular biology in BPS-14 to overcome shortage of skilled workforce in testing laboratories.

Addressing a media briefing with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and SAPM on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf, he said the National Institute of Health (NIH) had informed NDMA that there was shortage of trained workforce in testing laboratories.

He added that on order to overcome this shortcoming, NDMA using its powers under an article of NDMA Act would float an advertisement in that regard.

"We will offer 4-6 months contract to these lab technicians and if this experiment goes successful then it will help overcome laboratories gaps for testing patients," he added.

He was briefing the media over initiatives made by NDMA for procuring medical equipments, testing system logistics and donations received to contain coronavirus outbreak.

The chairman NDMA said NIH and NDMA were collectively working out to boost number of labs existing in Pakistan. "In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), we will final our plan to set up the facility as there were machines and relevant equipment available to fulfill the task." Lieutenant General Afzal added that NDMA was going to provide testing kits and machines to three healthcare institutions in Karachi including SIUT, JPNC and Indus Hospital to set up testing labs.

As Indus Hospital would primarily operate its testing facility in JPNC so two laboratories would be established at JPNC, he added.

While elaborating on the status of existing labs, he said there was one lab working in Muzzafarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), one out of order machine was fixed and sent back to Mirpur whereas two more testing machines were handed over to AJK. He added that one testing lab would be established in Rawalakot and one more testing machine would be provided to Muzzafarbad for its reinforcement.

The chairman NDMA informed that one more testing lab was to be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as location for the lab would be selected between Abbottabad and Mansehra.

It would be established in collaboration with the KP government, he added.

In Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan), evaluation for setting up lab was underway so that a coordinated network of testing labs in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, D.I. Khan, Karak or Banu could be established in KP, he mentioned.

In Punjab, he said testing lab at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) was in process and would be made functional in the coming two to three days.

Meanwhile, he said NDMA was carrying out a feasibility study to establish testing labs in Gujranwala and Gujrat and areas having no lab facility within next 15-20 days.

The number of testing labs would be beefed up from existing 14 to 24 after installing new equipment received from China. "We will persistently increase the number of labs from 35 to 40 and ultimately 50 in the next 15-20 days," he added.