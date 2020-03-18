UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA To Send 14-tonne Ready-to-eat Meal For Students In Wuhan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

NDMA to send 14-tonne ready-to-eat meal for students in Wuhan

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday announced to send 14 tonnes of ready-to-eat meal for Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan city of China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday announced to send 14 tonnes of ready-to-eat meal for Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan city of China.

The government decided to provide cooked food items to Pakistani students based in Wuhan where NDMA was assigned the task to manage the process, said spokesperson of NDMA in a statement.

In this regard, Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Engineer Aamir Hasan had handed over a cash cheque of Rs 21.5 million to the Chairman NDMA for providing food to Pakistani students.

The aircraft carrying the food items would depart from Islamabad on Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Wuhan From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

16 minutes ago

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: repo ..

2 minutes ago

Fumigation spray carried out in courts

2 minutes ago

Meeting held to review arrangements for tackling ..

2 minutes ago

Burkina Faso reports first virus death in sub-Saha ..

2 minutes ago

Textile exports increase by 5.30 % FY 2019-20

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.