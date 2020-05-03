NDMA to start delivering fifth consignment of PPEs to hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would start delivering the fifth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits among the doctors and paramedics working across country hospitals from next few days.

According to NDMA spokesman, the delivery of fourth consignment Containing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits among the doctors and paramedic across the country hospitals including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had already been completed.

He said the testing kits had already been sent to provinces in sufficient quantity. The country wide hospitals had already been delivered 1,53,565 N-95 masks, 3,891,588 facemasks, 9,55,417 protective suits, 1,44,467 gowns, 1,033,643 gloves, 3,46,896 surgical caps,36,520 face shields, 211,244 shoe covers and 97,982 protective goggles.

Separate details of delivered PPEs could be spotted at website of NDMA.