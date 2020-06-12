NDMA treats 590,000 hectares of land during ongoing locust control operation

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Some 1,241 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have so far treated a total of 590,000 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operation in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to the NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out the survey of over 352,000 hectares of area under locusts attack during the last 24 hours.

The teams carried out both aerial and ground spray of 11,730 hectare of land including 9,100 hectare area of Balochistan, 1,400 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,200 hectare area of Sindh and 300 hectare areas Punjab.

The aerial spray was carried out at 500 hectare of land in Pashin and 400 hectare of land in Sukkur.

The spokesman said a total of 52 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 11 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two of Pinjab and six of Sindh had been invaded by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishk, Quetta and other districts had been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Kurram, Naushera, Aurakzai, Khyber and Peshawar areas were affected with locusts attack.

Locust swarms were spotted in the cities Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh in Punjab province.

In Sindh, the affected areas included Khairpur, Sanghar, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari and Jamshoro.

