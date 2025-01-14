NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transformation

National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) Gender & Child Cell (GCC) in collaboration with Gender Task Force and UN agencies hosted a two-day National Level Consultation titled “Transforming Communities through Women and Girls’ Leadership for Climate Resilience and Gender Equality” in Islamabad on 14 & 15 January, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) Gender & Child Cell (GCC) in collaboration with Gender Task Force and UN agencies hosted a two-day National Level Consultation titled “Transforming Communities through Women and Girls’ Leadership for Climate Resilience and Gender Equality” in Islamabad on 14 & 15 January, 2025.

The consultation aimed to highlight the critical role women and girls play in driving transformative change within communities, particularly in the context of climate resilience and disaster management.

Chairman NDMA emphasized the importance of proactive responsiveness and social resilience in disaster management. He stressed the need for adaptive measures to address climate-related challenges. The chairman acknowledged that disasters disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, particularly women and girls. However, he said that it is inevitable to tap their potential for resilience-building within formal disaster risk reduction (DRR) and anticipatory action frameworks.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in her address highlighted the importance of integrating gender considerations into climate strategies. She stated that in the face of growing climate challenges, empowering women and girls to take leadership roles is not just an opportunity but a necessity.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya highlighted the locally adaptable solutions with the potential to advance women’s leadership and innovation for climate resilience in Pakistan. Fareeha Ummar from Portfolio Manager Women Empowerment, UN Women, during her welcome speech, highlighted the importance of partnerships in advancing gender’s consideration for climate resilience. She noted that collaboration across sectors is essential to bridge the gaps in policy and practice.

The consultation featured interactive discussions, including a dynamic panel discussion on available coordination forums, the role of Women-Led Organizations (WLOs) in crisis, recovery, and post-recovery efforts and gender financing. Panelists included UNDP’s Resident Representative, Samuel Rizk; UN Women’s Country Representative, Jamshed Kazi; CEO Aga Khan Foundation for Habitat, Ms. Nusrat Nasab; Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Ali Sherazi; and Country Representative VSO, Ms. Seher Afsheen.

The seminar will continue till Wednesday featuring gender experts and academia in panel discussions.