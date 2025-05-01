NDMA Urges Caution As Widespread Rains, Hailstorms Expected Earlier May
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The NDMA’s, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a weather advisory for 1st–5th May 2025, alerting citizens about expected rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms in many areas including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
A strong westerly wave is expected to bring widespread rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms across Pakistan, with isolated hailstorms likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, and parts of Sindh in first week of May.
Upper Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and surrounding districts, will experience rain and thunderstorms, while southern Punjab areas like Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan may face dust storms and thunderstorms.
In Balochistan, Kalat, Quetta, and nearby districts will witness rain and windstorms starting from May 2nd.
Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Tharparkar in Sindh Province will have dust and thunderstorms intermittently.
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advised the public to remain cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas vulnerable to flash flooding, landslides, or strong windstorms. Farmers are also advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from hailstorms and rain.
NDMA, through its NEOC, continues to monitor the situation in real-time and is coordinating with provincial and district disaster management bodies to ensure prompt response and public safety. NDMA urged the public to use "Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App" to stay updated about weather updates before traveling.
