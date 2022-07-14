NDMA urges masses to take precautionary measures as more heavy rainfalls forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday urged the masses to ensure precautionary measures amid impending disaster risks as heavier monsoon rainfalls were predicted in various parts of the country.

The NDMA on its official Twitter handle shared the public awareness infographic mentioning various precautionary measures to be adopted during multiple disaster hazards during rainy weather.

It mentioned that there were multiple natural disasters to take place during impending Monsoon rains including the risk of flashflood in hilly and urban areas, land sliding and flood threat in streams and drains, sinking or submergence of bridges and road networks, urban flooding and water stagnation in low lying areas and rupturing of electric pole and power cables.

The NDMA advised the public to ensure safety measures to circumvent any hazard and risk to life or property during the above mentioned disasters.

It said that the public should remain abreast with developing weather conditions, avoid unnecessary outdoor visits, and abstain from taking bath or crossing nullahs, drains and rivers during monsoon rains, stay away from trees, dilapidated walls and bridges during strong gusts and thunderstorms.

The Authority also advised that the people living in areas facing risk of urban flooding should avoid residing in basements, keep important documents and valuables safe in a bag in case of sudden evacuation from the house, avoid throwing garbage into the nullahs and sewage system, and ensure repair and cleanliness of sanitation system, weak ceilings and walls.

The NDMA guidelines exhorted that the people should not touch electric gadgets with wet clothes and body, store sizeable amount of necessary use articles and dry food items, ensure in time inoculation of epidemic diseases' vaccine, immediately contact emergency services in case of any disaster, and cooperate with the district administration and law enforcement agencies during rescue and relief efforts.

