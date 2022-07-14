UrduPoint.com

NDMA Urges Masses To Take Precautionary Measures As More Heavy Rainfalls Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NDMA urges masses to take precautionary measures as more heavy rainfalls forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday urged the masses to ensure precautionary measures amid impending disaster risks as heavier monsoon rainfalls were predicted in various parts of the country.

The NDMA on its official Twitter handle shared the public awareness infographic mentioning various precautionary measures to be adopted during multiple disaster hazards during rainy weather.

It mentioned that there were multiple natural disasters to take place during impending Monsoon rains including the risk of flashflood in hilly and urban areas, land sliding and flood threat in streams and drains, sinking or submergence of bridges and road networks, urban flooding and water stagnation in low lying areas and rupturing of electric pole and power cables.

The NDMA advised the public to ensure safety measures to circumvent any hazard and risk to life or property during the above mentioned disasters.

It said that the public should remain abreast with developing weather conditions, avoid unnecessary outdoor visits, and abstain from taking bath or crossing nullahs, drains and rivers during monsoon rains, stay away from trees, dilapidated walls and bridges during strong gusts and thunderstorms.

The Authority also advised that the people living in areas facing risk of urban flooding should avoid residing in basements, keep important documents and valuables safe in a bag in case of sudden evacuation from the house, avoid throwing garbage into the nullahs and sewage system, and ensure repair and cleanliness of sanitation system, weak ceilings and walls.

The NDMA guidelines exhorted that the people should not touch electric gadgets with wet clothes and body, store sizeable amount of necessary use articles and dry food items, ensure in time inoculation of epidemic diseases' vaccine, immediately contact emergency services in case of any disaster, and cooperate with the district administration and law enforcement agencies during rescue and relief efforts.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water Twitter Road Bath From Rains

Recent Stories

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

11 minutes ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.