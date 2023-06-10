UrduPoint.com

NDMA Urges Public To Avoid Shorelines, Follow Local Authorities' Guidance Amid Intensifying BIPARJOY

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 09:16 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday urged the general public to stay informed about cyclonic activity and stay away from shorelines and follow local authorities' guidance in any emergency situation

According to the NDMA spokesperson, in the latest development, as reported by Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) and International Weather Models on June 10, 2023, Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY was currently located in the Northern Indian Ocean with sustained winds of 150 km/h.

He added that the storm was predicted to strengthen and maintain its intensity for the next 24 hours, with a possibility of significant shifts in its position.

As per the report, BIPARJOY cyclone was located approximately 910km from Karachi and 890km south of Thatta while maintaining speed of 150km/h at its center.

The tropical cyclone was likely to impact coastlines which were potentially exposed to damaging winds, storm surge and flooding.

The NDMA has already officially forewarned the relevant authorities and instructed to conduct preparedness measures proactively about cyclone in coastal areas in its probabilistic projections about unprecedented extreme climatic events in May, 2023.

