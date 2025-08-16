Open Menu

NDMA Urges Tourism Curbs In Hilly Areas Amid Monsoon Emergency

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 09:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Amid heightened risks of landslides and flash floods during the ongoing monsoon season, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a public advisory urging citizens to avoid travel to hilly and disaster-affected regions.

Following directives from the Prime Minister, NDMA has instructed relevant authorities to take immediate action to restrict tourism activities in vulnerable areas. Law enforcement agencies in tourist zones have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the new restrictions.

According to NDMA, public movement in high-risk areas must be curtailed during active monsoon spells to safeguard lives and support emergency response efforts. The advisory also notes that Section 144 may be enforced, if necessary, to impose tourism curbs and maintain public safety.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and stay informed through verified official channels.

Severe weather across Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining northern regions has caused extensive disruption to transport infrastructure, prompting urgent travel advisories.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised the public to avoid travel to northern areas, citing widespread road closures, landslides, and flood damage.

Several key routes have been rendered impassable. The Somro Bridge in Ghanche, the Saltoro Bridge and the Baghicha Bridge in Skardu have sustained significant damage and are currently unusable.

The Jaglot–Skardu Road remains completely suspended, while roads at Dayan, Thali Baroq, and Kalti in Ghizer are fully blocked. Access to Gilgit, Jaglot, Guru, and Naltar has also been cut off. In addition, the Gilgit–Hunza corridor, including Gulmit and Gojal, and the Babusar Top route are entirely shut down.

The NDMA has warned of the continued risk of flooding and landslides in Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Tata Pani, Gilgit, Hunza, and Swat. Tourists and travelers are strongly urged to postpone all non-essential trips and prioritize personal safety until conditions stabilize.

