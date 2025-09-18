NDMA Urges Vigilance As Rain Threatens River Swelling Over Next Two Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday warned of widespread rain with thunderstorms across several districts in Punjab over the next two days, increasing the risk of river swelling in vulnerable areas due to rising water levels in upper catchments.
The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Lahore divisions.
Intermittent showers are likely in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Zhob divisions, with a heightened risk of increased water flow in the upper reaches of rivers due to sustained rainfall.
In response, NDMA has directed all relevant institutions to take proactive measures to manage potential emergency situations.
Heavy rainfall is expected to trigger a significant surge in hill torrent flows, posing additional risks to low-lying and flood-prone regions.
Authorities are closely monitoring developments and implementing timely interventions to mitigate hazards and ensure public safety.
NDMA has advised citizens to avoid crossing swollen streams, bridges, and flooded roads. Residents in high-risk areas are urged to stay informed through official announcements on television and mobile alerts.
The public is also encouraged to download the NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates on weather conditions and potential threats.
As of Thursday, Guddu Barrage is experiencing a medium-level flow of 500,000 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage has reached a high flood level with a flow of 571,000 cusecs, while Kotri Barrage remains at a medium-level flow but may face a potential flood situation.
Recent Stories
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA urges vigilance as rain threatens river swelling over next two days53 seconds ago
-
Awareness walk at LGH highlights importance of diagnosis, treatment of atopic eczema55 seconds ago
-
UoG hosts session on Punjab women empowerment programs57 seconds ago
-
DPO inspects DSP office11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives share deep bonds of friendship: Acting President Gilani11 minutes ago
-
"Pleasant Weather in Gilgit-Baltistan, increase in Tourist Arrivals"11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession: Traffic plan issued for Chur Chowk11 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to martyr Captain Waqar Kakar, pledges support to martyrs’ families11 minutes ago
-
Friday to be marked as Youm-e-Tashakkur: Ashrafi11 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Sep 2511 minutes ago
-
13 gang members behind bars as ICT Police bust four criminal networks11 minutes ago
-
CTP holds awareness camp; helmets distributed among motorcyclists11 minutes ago