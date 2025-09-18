NDMA urges vigilance as rain threatens river swelling over next two days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday warned of widespread rain with thunderstorms across several districts in Punjab over the next two days, increasing the risk of river swelling in vulnerable areas due to rising water levels in upper catchments.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Lahore divisions.

Intermittent showers are likely in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Zhob divisions, with a heightened risk of increased water flow in the upper reaches of rivers due to sustained rainfall.

In response, NDMA has directed all relevant institutions to take proactive measures to manage potential emergency situations.

Heavy rainfall is expected to trigger a significant surge in hill torrent flows, posing additional risks to low-lying and flood-prone regions.

Authorities are closely monitoring developments and implementing timely interventions to mitigate hazards and ensure public safety.

NDMA has advised citizens to avoid crossing swollen streams, bridges, and flooded roads. Residents in high-risk areas are urged to stay informed through official announcements on television and mobile alerts.

The public is also encouraged to download the NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates on weather conditions and potential threats.

As of Thursday, Guddu Barrage is experiencing a medium-level flow of 500,000 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage has reached a high flood level with a flow of 571,000 cusecs, while Kotri Barrage remains at a medium-level flow but may face a potential flood situation.