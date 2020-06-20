UrduPoint.com
NDMA Vows Equipping AJK Hospitals With Medical Gadgets To Contain COVID-19 Spread

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:39 PM

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Saturday visited Muzaffarabad and announced equipping Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) hospital with required medical gadgets to help effectively contain COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Saturday visited Muzaffarabad and announced equipping Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) hospital with required medical gadgets to help effectively contain COVID-19 spread.

In a statement, NDMA spokesman said that the chairman has announced providing 20 oxygenated beds each to CMH, Abbas Institute Muzaffarabad, DHQ hospital, Kotli and Bhimber. While 60 ICU beds, 30 nasal cannulas, 21 BiPAP and nine ICU ventilators would be given to three hospitals of AJK.

The AJK hospitals would also be provided 30 cardiac monitors, eight portable X ray machines, one Auto Extractor Machine and 5,000 testing re actions.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi Khan and high ranking officers were also present.

Earlier, officials of Health Ministry briefed the chairman at Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan hospital, Muzaffarabad about COVID-19 facilities and requirements in AJK hospitals.

