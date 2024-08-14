NDMA Warns Depts Concerned As Monsoon Rains Expected In KP From August 14 To 18
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides as National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA anticipated further rains in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 14-18.
Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lucky Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas, a news release said.
"Rain may cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas, flow of water in the streams and nullahs is also expected to increase," the NDMA said.
The NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.
Tourists were advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period, whereas the public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.
The NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.
